SDPB discusses anti-vaxxer legislators taking fire in the Republican primary election

The anti-vaxxer measure House Bill 1235 generated a lot of controversy this past election season – and as noted via public radio this evening, it generated not just controversy but pro-active action by several people against those who brought the measure to not just do away with mandatory vaccinations for school attendance, but to make it class one misdemeanor for employers to require vaccinations for employees:

“To put our state back in a little different direction,” Schoenbeck says. “The legislature needs more credibility. To get there it needs good people. There are a lot of good people there, but there have been these aberrations. We need to get past that.” Schoenbeck says he backed primary candidates running against members of an alternative Republican caucus—sometimes self-described as ‘ultra conservative.’ Schoenbeck disputes it’s a moderate versus conservative distinction. “There’s a difference between conservative and crazy,” Schoenbeck says. “Some people are just crazy.” Another person who’s out to reshape the legislature is former Republican State Senator Deb Peters. She left the legislature in December of 2018. She’s the founder of a political action committee called Pac’n Heat. Peters targeted six primary races. Her goal – to defeat candidates who sponsored or voted for an anti-vaccination bill last session. The vaccine issue is one that Deb Peters takes seriously. “The anti-vaxxers are talking about it being personal choice, but the problem is there are so many people out in the community who are auto-immune,” Peters says. “Their systems can’t fight off the simple things and can’t take a vaccine. So, where’s their personal choice?”

Read the entire story here.

As I’ve noted on this website before, House Bill 1235 can’t be categorized as anything but an anti-vaxxer measure, and many voters agreed, pressing the issue hard against many legislators who supported it in the primary election.

SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman notes, Republicans encompass a wide variety of views on the issues. And I would agree wholeheartedly.

But on the vaccination issue? Well… you know when you’re out there with wild views akin to claiming the earth is flat and trying to legislate it… well… that’s a viewpoint that’s somewhat extreme. And you might find that there’s going to be an equal and opposite pushback.

There’s likely more to come on this topic, as Senator Schoenbeck notes:

“I think the fall will be interesting, stay tuned.”

I’m sure it will be..