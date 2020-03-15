Self-Isolated Pat.. day 1. I just drank my last diet coke, and I need to order another movie.

If you’re an avid reader, there’s a genre of science fiction you might be familiar with that’s called “apocalyptic fiction,” involving a tale threatening the end of civilization, such as Stephen King’s “The Stand,” or Michael Crichton’s “The Andromeda Strain.” Those plague driven tales might be a little uncomfortable to read nowadays with what we’re hearing about in the media.
While it might seem that we’re in a pandemic situation with supermarket aisles being cleared of TP and Chlorox wipes, it’s really not so dire as much as it is just a matter of being smart and safe, so we aren’t infecting others who might have their immunity compromised and less able to withstand the symptoms of the coronavirus. Which is the reason I find myself in self-imposed isolation.
This past week, my wife and two oldest daughters had the opportunity to go on a long-planned trip to Ireland, leaving dad at home with the youngest three. No biggie. Not my first rodeo, as my wife has travelled for work before, and dad has been in charge. Only one pizza meal, because I had my nose in work and didn’t have time to plan. I even think their socks matched.
What did happen is that after I had an appendicitis attack last year (which went away with antibiotics), I recently decided to schedule it to come out when it wasn’t an emergency, which happened to be this week. In going through a questionnaire with the hospital as part of the planning process, one of the questions they asked is “have you or a close family member traveled outside the country in the last 14 days.”
My response was “Umm.. well… my wife gets back from Ireland on Saturday.. Does that count?” Apparently that does, as they informed me that If I’m exposed to her, I have to postpone the outpatient procedure. They even went a few levels up to confirm it. And the answer was a more emphatic “No surgery if you’re living with a foreign traveller.” Well, rats.
I was set to do just that – postpone it for a few weeks to a couple of months. But a friend on Facebook noted that if things get more active with the coronavirus, anything remotely elective will probably be canceled.
As adverse as I am to inconvenience, I’m even more averse to having another unplanned appendicitis attack, possibly in the middle of campaign season.
So, before my wife arrived back home at 11pm last night, I hightailed it to the local Comfort Inn, where I find myself in a state of being “self-isolated Pat,” as I wait to go in to the local hospital tomorrow. As you can see in the picture, I’m not exactly in deplorable conditions.
My apocalyptic fiction narrative today might be something along the lines of “Self-Isolated Pat.. day 1. I just drank my last diet coke, and I need to order another movie.” I don’t think I can even really call it an inconvenience, because it’s more just separating myself for a day and a half.
And self-isolated probably isn’t the term, as much as isolated from my wife until after the procedure. I could have crashed on my SDSU student’s couch. But I frankly had no interest in doing that. So I’m holed up with a microwave and mini-fridge, as my laptop is plugged into the big screen TV. And yes, they did have a continental breakfast this morning.
But that’s the point. Many of us are experiencing minor inconveniences because we want to do our part and avoid an actual health catastrophe. The only ones with major inconveniences are those who will have reduced hours or are temporarily laid off – and they are the ones who are making significant sacrifices and need our support.
The rest of us can still run out and have access all the conveniences of life. Having the kids out of school for a week, or missing out on an event is a small sacrifice to attempt to prevent overloading our healthcare system. We’ll get through this, as we have every other inconvenience. If we do anything in this time of cancelations, we should make a point to be a little more patient with one another. This is about our fellow man.
And maybe that’s the lesson we can take from this. Think of others before yourself. Because it might just be more important to them than it is to us.
Nicely written Pat…I hope all goes well for you and that all is comfortable and well for the rest of the family!
Hi Pat – I hope everything goes okay with your procedure. Probably the right call to move forward with it if you can’t fix the issue with diet/lifestyle.
I think there is an interesting altruistic tone to your post that caused some thoughts to bubble up to share.
I agree that if somebody is sick, they shouldn’t go out and get other people sick.
That said, I’m not so sure there is a way to measure the lives you’re saving by not going out. If there was, maybe I would agree with you about protection of the immune – compromised. What you’re doing is probably a smart move anytime you want a Dr. to open up your innards. Then, if the hospital is full of flu patients .. yikes.
Moving on ..
NK and China infection rates seem to be leveling-off, and restrictions here in the US seem to be preventing widespread infection. Presumably, once the disease runs its course, the population would have developed an immunity and controlled the outbreak through hygiene and social practices.
In fact, that’s what we’re doing. Infection rates seem to be underwhelming (granted, we’ll see). Then, in a few months will come the vaccine to save the day .. that was already saved through hygiene and social practices.
The vaccine, which would have done little to the eradication of the disease, would get the credit and rake-in a bunch of $$$ for Pharma execs and stockholders, many of whom are vested or live in South Dakota.
Hand washing, eating well, and controlling the infection rate (not necessarily to total number of infections) to keep hospital beds available for the most serious cases is the way to beat a virus. NOT VACCINES.
As a tool to save us from pandemic, vaccines are a dismal failure since the disease is allowed to spread while hopeful vaccines (it’s far from guaranteed) are developed (or finished, as is the case with the corona vaccine).
Trump card.
Now, let’s consider that the vaccine for this virus was already in development. The virus was man-made and weaponized.
Rather than promoting the value of quarantine, in order to prevent this type of thing happening again, rather than reward the sociopaths and greed-infected in the pharma industry, I think I’ll use my time more effectively advocating against weaponized bio-agents. The mafia tactics to push vaccines are a real turn-off.
This virus weakens with each generation according to my sources, so like a blast wave that deteriorates by the time it reaches the US, in addition to the fact that the virus was designed to target Asians in the first place, the virus could have a muted effect here in the US.
A source told me that 5G could be interacting with this virus to turn it on and off over time. If true, after the population gets the virus, it’s a push-button pandemic. Depending upon how effective it is at providing cover to push globalist agendas, we might see the pandemic button used more than once.
Moving-on ..
Is dealing with this virus better than dealing with constant impeachment? Is coronavirus like pepper being thrown on a couple of skirmishing dogs?
We should be talking about these things more than pandemic preparation and altruism and virus virtue signaling.
I don’t want old people to suffer and pass away, but I also don’t want bio-warfare to be held over Earth’s population like a sword of Damocles.
“Step out of line, the man come, and take you away…”
A bio-weapon created to kill Asians, and activated by 5G signals? Time to block your “sources”: https://www.amazon.com/Reynolds-Wrap-Aluminum-Foil-Pack/dp/B07G9K1LZW/ref=sr_1_90?keywords=bulk%2Btin%2Bfoil&qid=1584396181&sr=8-90&th=1
“[The Wuhan coronavirus came out of the UNC biowarfare lab.]” — Prof. Frances Boyle
For the record, I am hypothesizing that 5G has the ability to interact with viruses in a specific and lethal way. 5G also interacts with human tissue and can virtually microwave an individual in her footsteps. That said, the virus is a perfect cover to use 5G to eliminate dissidents. I am actively seeking evidence, depositions, and testimonial from wireless scientists and computer engineers.
You may now commence waving your hands, feeling important, and calling me meaningless names.
If you take the position that the “Obama Virus” was NOT weaponized and developed at UNC, you would be incorrect.
Stay nuts, slick.
If by “nuts” you mean informed .. CHECK!
In the event that you want to be right on this issue (as per the 4 studies presented by Boyle), listen here:
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=e5e2002ec63e6dd4439076d990e8361a
“slick” – who do you think you are, Hank Williams Jr.? What .. you gonna spit some beach nut in my eye there, hoss?
In whoch a complete nutbar edgelords a bit to scramble for cred when people scoff at his insane ideas.
Lol. I’ll take my chances even against a human rights lawyer who apparently doesn’t understand how the corona family virii even work. Dude starts babbling about how th DNA was manipulated…. somehow… ? Um… WHAT DNA? Coronavirus doesn’t have DNA. If it makes you feel any better, I don’t think he’d make a good plumber or truck driver, either.
As for 5G “activation”, WTF? So millimeter-wave RF and low power attenuated beams can somehow even hit a virus? And what exactly are you switching “on”? A virus does what a virus does: replicate. That’s it. Collateral cell damage, sure, but that’s like being able to switch the sun off and on. It doesn’t work like that, I mean, at all. And why 5G? How can the virus tell the difference between 5G and the crash avoidance beam on my Nissan? Or maybe the virus gets triggered when I warm up leftovers in the microwave?
Avoid crowds, wash your hands, and ffs stop listening to alex jones.
“He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.”
Why do I get the feeling that you neither listened to the interview nor read past a search result from google?
Immerse yourself in the information and read the studies. Listen to my show, InfoWars, and other sources. Don’t follow the sordid and ineffective “character assassination” argumentative model that you have demonstrated so far .. take a more intellectually honest approach. We need all-hands on deck to expose and prosecute the networks of globalist criminal cartels that currently create our matrix. Globalists are beaten, but not completely finished, and I’m sure they’ll be back (Facism is a common human trait that must be obviated through the application of superior ideas).
Regarding 5G – these are all valid questions. How would millimeter waves interact with a virus or cluster of nanotech objects? Go forth, answer this questions, and I’ll publish the results to our large and diverse audience.
For what it’s worth, 5G is a brand, and the weaponized manipulation of the world with frequencies at or near the 5G spectrum is the subject to which I’m referring, not necessarily just 5G the consumer facing marketing Frankenstein.
What we know:
1 – that spectrum is military grade
2 – it can virtualize structures through walls
3 – it can remotely power devices (think Tesla)
4 – the US military industrial complex uses wireless vociferously – everything is a nail, and 5G type spectrum is their hammer
I cover the 5G issue in detail on the show, I cite my sources unless I forget, and I typically read beyond the first paragraph.
Thanks for the chat .. here’s hoping for another SCL virgin mind blown.
“Military Grade” spectrum? SMH. That’s like saying “weapons grade” purple. While there are definitely RF bands reserved for military use, they’re no different from the rest outside of how much data they carry and how far they can reach.
It’s not character assassination to call out a so-called expert for going off the deep end later in life. While I respect the work that Boyle produced in his storied career, the man has obviously gone off the deep end with this ridiculous conspiracy. Charles Kao wasn’t even verbal at the end, and I wonder if Boyle is headed the same way.
InfoWars is about as truthful as the Onion or Weekly World News. It’s entertainment, nothing more.
Best comment of the day from Facebook:
“ Why would I buy anything for the coronavirus pandemic? I bought nothing. All my neighbors have dogs.”
Hope things go well for you Pat. I pray the Brookings Comfort Inn is nicer than the one in Pierre!
It’s actually one of the newest ones in town. No complaints here. My only misery was that I got around to renting Rambo III… Not Stallone’s finest work.
Good luck tomorrow Pat. Burst appendix’s can kill you a lot faster than any newfangled old Chinese Virus 🦠!
Sixth grade was my appendix date.
yep.. that’s why I figured I just need to suck it up and get it dealt with. My family physician told me that odds are it will flare up again at some point. My wife had hers burst back when we lived in Pierre about 20 years ago, and it was not something I care to do.