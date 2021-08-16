I thought I should highlight this comment, since it got caught in my filters last night, but State Senator Jim Stalzer is offering a rebuttal to the picture posted on twitter claiming he was part of a group that wanted to oversee elections:
This information from reporter @AnnalisaPesek at Thursday’s #MikeLindellCyberSymposium She was told this is a self-formed group of politicians who claim they want to oversee elections. pic.twitter.com/Wwg8zJhoLG
— Beth Warden (@bethwarden) August 12, 2021
“Yes, I attended the Cyber Symposium. In case you don’t know, part of my job before retirement was Cybersecurity and I now serve on the NCSL Cybersecurity Task Force. Thus I attended as a skeptic. As I have told anyone who bothered to ask, the data presented has no chain of custody, so must not be accepted at face value. Yes, I believe some states need further investigation. As for SD I learned enough to ask some questions, but I saw no credible evidence that there was any fraud.
Even the Argus has always had the decency to call before publishing a hit piece. Neither the original reporter nor you bothered to talk to me. The picture used was nothing more than a picture of the legislators who were present on Thursday. As there are several others in the picture who agree with my assessment.”
So, apparently quoting what that reporter was told constitutes a hit piece, and I should call the Senator before quoting any tweets about him?
I’ll get right on that.
Otherwise, I would just leave it at that it is a personal belief of mine that I don’t have to attend a nationally ridiculed conference asking if lizard people have invaded the earth to maintain a healthy skepticism that this is probably not a thing that has happened.
But, that might just be me.
6 thoughts on “Sen. Stalzer claims was at Pillow Guy’s Cyber Symposium as a skeptic”
Well maybe he attended as a skeptic. Maybe he didn’t initially but came to see it wasn’t credible. In either case good for him.
I do notice most South Dakota (and other state’s) elected officials avoided the event like it was the plague.
Conspiracy Theory Convention serving salted mixed nuts at the concession stand.
“I don’t have to attend a nationally ridiculed conference asking if lizard people have invaded the earth”
Pat, you don’t care that it is possible for Communist China to hack into voting machines? Why are you blowing smoke to prevent an honest assessment, that the reason the Democrats are running DC is due to systemic election fraud?
I dare you to view frankspeech.com at 6pm today and learn about how Joshua Merritt. Lindell just received an 1 hour 20 minute interview from a reporter regarding this infiltrator. He also has counter intelligence on a Salon reporter who appears to be working with far-left radicals who are trying to prevent Americans from understanding the truth, so they are then able to destroy us from within. Why are you on board with these far-left radicals and use BS from the Daily Beast to prevent us from understanding the truth about those who are now part of the Democrat’s woke agenda? Why are you woke enough to not publish my comments?
*sigh*
There really is no hope for you. Keep tilting at those giants (windmills), Don Quixote.