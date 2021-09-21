2 thoughts on “Senate approves calling special session”

  2. To keep in context, the House requested that the legislature come into special session for the House to address this issue that is constitutionally, at the initial stage, a House issue. The Senate has accommodated .
    Nobody should read those 24 agreements as meaning support or opposition for anything other than the House being able to gavel in.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.