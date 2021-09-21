Senate approves calling special session September 21, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns Sen. President @LeeSchoenbeck has confirmed this news. https://t.co/69AgqxaJez — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) September 21, 2021 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Senate approves calling special session”
Good
To keep in context, the House requested that the legislature come into special session for the House to address this issue that is constitutionally, at the initial stage, a House issue. The Senate has accommodated .
Nobody should read those 24 agreements as meaning support or opposition for anything other than the House being able to gavel in.