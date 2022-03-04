I had an update on Senate Bill 175 late last night, that after 90 minutes of testimony into the evening, House Appropriators decided to push off a decision on Senate Bill 175 until today.
What is being speculated? There is thought that like many worthwhile and supported projects this session, the House Appropriators are going to fight it, and may even try to kill it. Even though the bill is supported by the Shooting Sports Association, National Rifle Association, etc.
It would be nice if it was supported. But I’m not holding my breath at this point.
Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this legislation.
6 thoughts on “Senate Bill 175 moves forward, but anticipated House Appropriators will fight NRA supported measure.”
listen to the testimony. They have a perfectly good location at the end of Beretta Road, but they have turned it into a dumping ground for all the TVs, monitors, and freon-containing appliances the Rapid City landfill won’t take.
And rather than ask for funds to clean it up, they want a new location.
How about the Legislature work on something that helps everyone like property tax relief? Mine just went up 31.85% from last year.
question – did your tax bill go up that much or your valuation? My valuation is way up as well, but that is often different than the actual tax bill because levies can and do go down. Just curious as to what your situation is…
Ranchers and their families have resided in Meade County since the 1880’s. Their testimony was compelling. Big Business should stay out of Meade County. We don’t need it, we don’t want it.
Big wup with a “NRA supported supported measure”. It’s just a Jim Scull ‘want’ for another dirt digging project and Dave Johnson opportunity for transplanting some trees.
if the NRA wants it the NRA can pay for it