Dem Congressional Candidate Ryan Ryder cries uncle, and drops out of race for being a horses patoot

From Austin Goss @ Dakota News Now, Congressional Candidate Democrat Ryan Ryder is no longer a Congressional Candidate:

Ryan Ryder is dropping out of the race for South Dakota’s lone congressional seat. Here’s a statement: pic.twitter.com/0q68lhd0RY — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) March 3, 2022



I suspect someone asked him how many tweets there were, and he had to admit a lot.

Probably for the best.

I do notice he is apologizing to Democrats “and to anyone else for whom these tweets reflected badly.” As opposed to apologizing for intimating that people he didn’t like should die from covid, or the other creepy stuff he said.

With a non-apology apology like this, he should not be running for anything.