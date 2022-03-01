Senate Bill 175 under siege by House Appropriations? Now, back on the schedule for a public hearing.

Revisiting the mystery disappearance of Senate Bill 175, I was having a e-mail exchange with a legislator last night, trying to figure out where this bill went, and was given this interesting tidbit:

The House ne’er-do-wells are apparently holding the Gun Range Bill (SB 175) hostage, as a tool to hold in ransom during the final midnight hours when we’re setting the budget. That’s what most of us are thinking. The bill has not yet been placed on the House Approps calendar although it was read in the House way back on the 23rd.

Interesting.

But even more interesting is that *if by magic,* the Shooting Sports Complex SB 175 has been added to the schedule, and will be heard tomorrow between 3-5 PM in room 362.

Make sure you show up, and don’t be afraid to make your voice heard to House Appropriations Members:

House Appropriations Committee Members: Karr, Chris (R); – ; – [email protected] (Committee Chairman, District 11 Sioux Falls, Running in 2022)

Gross, Randy (R); – ; – [email protected] (Will be running in District 25, Flandreau/Dell Rapids, running in 2022)

Haugaard, Steven (R); – ; – [email protected] (Term Limited, Sioux Falls. Running against Kristi Noem for Governor)

Howard, Taffy (R); – ; – [email protected] (District 33, Rapid City. Running for Congress against Dusty Johnson)

May, Liz (R); – ; – [email protected] (District 27, Bennett, Jackson, Pennington, Oglala Lakota Counties. May be running in 2022. Hearing rumors.)

Mills, John (R); – ; – [email protected] (Will be running in District 8, Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Miner Counties. Will be running in 2022)

Mulally, Tina (R) – [email protected] (District 35, Rapid City/Pennington County. Will be Running in 2022)