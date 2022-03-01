Revisiting the mystery disappearance of Senate Bill 175, I was having a e-mail exchange with a legislator last night, trying to figure out where this bill went, and was given this interesting tidbit:
The House ne’er-do-wells are apparently holding the Gun Range Bill (SB 175) hostage, as a tool to hold in ransom during the final midnight hours when we’re setting the budget. That’s what most of us are thinking. The bill has not yet been placed on the House Approps calendar although it was read in the House way back on the 23rd.
Interesting.
But even more interesting is that *if by magic,* the Shooting Sports Complex SB 175 has been added to the schedule, and will be heard tomorrow between 3-5 PM in room 362.
Make sure you show up, and don’t be afraid to make your voice heard to House Appropriations Members:
2 thoughts on “Senate Bill 175 under siege by House Appropriations? Now, back on the schedule for a public hearing.”
I don’t know why anybody would care about this, don’t they have enough stuff to shoot at out there?
Build it in Sioux Falls . It will pass instantly .