Here’s an interesting one. Senate Bill 175 seems to be hanging out there in the nether regions at the moment.
The Bill, An act to make an appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks for building a shooting range in western South Dakota and to declare an emergency had originally been sent to House Ag & Natural Resources Committee. BUT, the next day, found itself instead moved by Speaker Gosch to be referred from the Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources over to the House Committee on Appropriations.
Which is all well and good. But the House Appropriations Committee has posted all of their agendas for this week.. for 3/1, 3/2, and 3/3. But here’s the $64,000 question. Where is Senate Bill 175? Because it’s not on any agenda. According to the legislative calendar, bills must be reported out of committee by 3/3, yet Senate Bill 175 is not to be found on any of the committee agendas posted as of this afternoon, despite the fact that this measure is supported by the Shooting Sports association and the National Rifle Association.
Given the fact that SB 175 has not appeared on an agenda yet, I’m a bit surprised.
I mean, is House Appropriations really going to try to sandbag a measure supported by the NRA? Especially when that committee includes gubernatorial hopeful Steve Haugaard, and congressional Hopeful Taffy Howard?
Might be a good time to ask the members to look under a cabinet, or to see if something was misplaced. Because the days are getting short, and they might want to make sure that bill has a fair hearing in the next few days.
11 thoughts on “So, where is the House hiding Senate Bill 175, the Shooting Sports complex bill?”
“Shooting Range” to “Shooting Sports Complex, anyway you spin it, it’s still a bad idea.
So, exactly why is it a bad idea?
Well then shouldn’t it get it’s hearing in the House for citizens to weigh in yes or no?
There was a time when you could just go plinking in the dump, and shoot up the old TVs & appliances there. Then dumps were turned into landfills and had rules about things like electronics and plinking.
And then somebody bought land for shooting ranges, and people thought that was where they could dump their old electronics and appliances, because the landfills wouldn’t take them. So shooting ranges were closed, because they turned into dumps.
What is needed are places where people can take their old TVs and monitors and other people can shoot them.
Again, you should disclose that you’re being paid to be in support of this bill.
I’m not……so again, specifically, why is this a bad idea?
Too expensive, neighbors don’t want it, NRA supports it.
Oh yes….the talking points as directed by Herr Shorty Heidelberger.
I am? See, here’s the thing. I’m allowed to support (and oppose) things that I believe in. And that isn’t costing anyone a darn thing.
Maybe the bigger question is, why do you support House Appropriations playing “hide the bill?”
That ad on the bottom of the site isn’t influencing these posts? C’mon man.
Once again, I’m allowed to support (and oppose) things that I believe in. And that isn’t costing anyone a darn thing.