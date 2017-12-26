Senator Deb Peters says conduct an anomaly.

President of the NCSL and South Dakota State Senator Deb Peters was interviewed by the Rapid City Journal, and as part of the interview, Peters noted that despite what the media is attempting to portray at times, bad behavior at the State Legislature is actually a rare occurrence:
The woman credited with facilitating an upcoming sexual-harassment training session for legislators, state Sen. Deb Peters, told the Journal that recent sexual misconduct scandals in state government are isolated incidents and are not indicative of a cultural problem.
“It’s not acceptable behavior and never should be acceptable behavior,” said Peters, a Republican from Hartford. “But do I think it’s systematic of the system? No, absolutely not. It’s an anomaly.”
Peters said she has never suffered nor personally heard of any sexual discrimination, harassment or other sexual misconduct during her nearly 14 years in the Legislature.
