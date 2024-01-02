Senator Jim Mehlhaff Announces Re-election to District 24 Senate

Date: January 2, 2024

Pierre, SD – District 24 Senator Jim Mehlhaff announced his intention to seek re-election Tuesday for a second term.

“It has been an honor to represent Hughes, Haakon, Stanley, Hyde, and Sully counties in the State Senate,” said Sen. Mehlhaff. “I have worked hard to be an engaged, accessible, and thoughtful conservative member of the legislature. I look forward to earning your support again as I seek a second term.”

Mehlhaff was first elected to the State Senate in 2022. During his first term in office, he has served on the Committees of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Judiciary, and as the Vice-Chair on the Local Government and Retirement Laws committees. In between legislative sessions, Mehlhaff was selected by legislative leadership to serve on the County Funding Summer Study, Unified Judicial System’s (UJS) Indigent Legal Services Task Force, Interim Rules Review Committee, and the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board.

If re-elected, Mehlhaff will continue to bring his common-sense conservative approach to issues impacting the people of District 24.

“I learned a great deal working on issues and legislation over the past year. I intend to keep working hard, and hope the people of District 24 will trust me to put my experience to work in a second term,” Mehlhaff said.

Jim and his wife Annie have lived in the Pierre area for nearly 30 years and have two children. They are active members of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

###