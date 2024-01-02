Release: Ernie Otten Announces Candidacy for the SD District 6 Senate Seat / Wendi Hogan to announce for D6 House

Ernie Otten Announces Candidacy for the SD District 6 Senate Seat / Wendi Hogan to announce for D6 House

[TEA, SD] [January 1, 2024] — Ernie Otten has officially declared his intention to run for the open District 6 Senate seat in the South Dakota State Legislature. With a background in construction and a wealth of legislative experience, Otten is poised to bring his dedication, hard work, and financial responsibility back to the service of the District and State in the Senate chamber.

Ernie Otten expresses his gratitude to his cousin, Senator Herman Otten, for his 12 years of dedicated service to the District and State. Senator Herman Otten has been an integral part of the legislature, first in the House and the past four years in the Senate. Due to family commitments, Senator Herman Otten has decided not to seek re-election, paving the way for Ernie Otten to continue the legacy of strong representation for District 6.

Ernie Otten has a proven track record in public service, having previously served eight years in the Senate for District 6 before term limits led him to run for the House. During his Senate tenure, Ernie Otten served on Agriculture & National Resources, State Affairs, Taxation, and Transportation. Notably, he chaired Taxation and Transportation Committees.

In his current role in the House, Ernie Otten is an active member of the Appropriations and GOAC (Government Operations and Audit) Committees, currently serving as the chair of GOAC. He had served on the Taxation and Transportation Committees.

Reflecting on his background in construction, Otten remarked, “My construction background has prepared me with real-world business experience, learning that hard work, making difficult decisions, and being financially responsible builds character and success.”

Mr. Otten may be reached at [email protected] or by calling/texting 605-368-5716.

###

Wendi Hogan, Harrisburg, has also taken out petitions and will be announcing her Candidacy for the open SD District 6 House Seat.