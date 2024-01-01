Sen. Schoenbeck wins the internet today with his response to Julie Frye Mueller’s lawsuit

Senator and Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck wins the Internet today with his response to Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s lawsuit (as represented by former House Majority Leader Steve Haugaard) demanding she be put back on committees. From the Dakota Scout:
Schoenbeck, a veteran trial lawyer, also dismissed the legal theory under which Frye-Mueller is seeking Court intervention.
“Unless you’ve studied Klingon, you’re not going to be able to understand it,” he said, referring to the aliens in the science fiction series Star Trek. “And I don’t want to badmouth the Klingons, but this is not in English.”