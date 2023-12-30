Minnehaha GOP meeting ends in no confidence in chair, and chaos

Pat Powers

Sounds like the Minnehaha County Central Committee meeting went from bad to chaos today, according to reports.

After 2/3 of the Minnehaha County GOP at the meeting voted to add a motion of no confidence to the agenda, a vote was held where a majority expressed their dissatisfaction with the quality of the chair.

No surprise, but I’m hearing they expressed they have no confidence in R. Shawn in a vote that went 28-23, but Tornow declared they could not remove him, and he would be chair until an election was held.

As they moved towards a similar no-confidence vote on the Secretary, a substitute motion for adjournment was called by a Tornow ally which the chair quickly recognized, supposedly without a vote, despite not being through the meeting agenda, because he saw the way this was going.

Tornow’s tenure has been marked by a lack of competence, and that fact has not been missed by a majority of the central committee. He might try to cut off his detractors by adjournment, but R. Shawn might just have been put on notice that his days are numbered.

3 thoughts on “Minnehaha GOP meeting ends in no confidence in chair, and chaos”

  3. Who would’ve thought that a disgraced former lawyer would’ve thrown a hissyfit when things started going south?

    Reply

