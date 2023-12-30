Minnehaha County GOP to vote on Tornow removal.

My insiders in Sioux Falls are giving me updates on this morning’s Minnehaha County GOP meeting as they happen. The Minnehaha Central Committee will be voting soon to overthrow Tornow in Minnehaha County, with a huge mandate, as they voted on adding it to the agenda with a vote of 37 yes 16 no and 6 abstained.

If you have that many voting to add it to the agenda, it’s a good indication that R. Shawn might not just be a former attorney-at-law, but former GOP Chair as well.

Stay tuned..