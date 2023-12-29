Minnehaha County GOP moving to clean up their own mess?

Hearing some interesting information this afternoon.

While it isn’t posted to facebook or their website, I’m hearing that the Minnehaha County Republican Central Committee is meeting tomorrow, and there are those who are (allegedly) going to bring a vote of no confidence against the chair and secretary. The chair being everyone’s favorite former attorney-at-law R. Shawn Tornow. (yes, that was sarcasm)

Why? I’m being told that the Minnehaha GOP’s exec board has completely split into two factions. I mean, I can’t imagine why they would be split after a banger of a yard sale.

I mean, what are they looking for in a chair? Competence? Standing with the community? The ability to raise money? Heaven forbid.

Stay tuned for more. This could get pretty good.