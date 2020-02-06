Senator Mike Rounds Announces Re-election Bid

Pierre, SD – Today, U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) formally announced his intent to seek re-election to the United States Senate.

“South Dakotans are known for their character, strong work ethic and common sense,” said Rounds. “When I ran for this job in 2014, I promised to take those values to Washington, and they continue to be at the heart of every decision I make.”

“We are also known for our resilience, determination and strength. Those South Dakota values are too often lacking in Washington. Bureaucrats and self-promoting politicians are focused on the political whims of the day, instead of the important issues that directly impact hardworking families. As a lifelong South Dakotan, my priorities remain focused on getting results for the people of our state.”

As a first term U.S. Senator, Mike fought through the bureaucracy during the Obama-era, he remains among President Trump’s strongest supporters and he has found many legislative successes while establishing a reputation as a serious policy expert – all by employing South Dakota values.

“I’ve worked to put the needs of South Dakotans first by responding to over 147,000 citizen messages. Many of our legislative proposals came from input from our citizens, and I’m proud to report that we’ve had over 30 legislative proposals signed into law. I’ve also worked closely with President Trump and my colleagues in the Senate to lower taxes, reduce burdensome regulations, grow the economy, enact better trade deals for our farmers and rebuild our military after years of underfunding.”

“South Dakotans also know the importance of faith and family. In 2019, our family went through one of our toughest challenges, as Jean was diagnosed with a malignant tumor. Thanks to her team of doctors and the prayers and support from throughout South Dakota, we are in the final steps of her cancer treatment and optimistic about her prognosis.”

“We’ve always felt that South Dakota was one big community – regardless of political persuasion – and we can’t thank South Dakotans enough for being there for us during this incredibly difficult period in our lives.”

“Now is the right time to officially announce I am seeking re-election to the United States Senate. South Dakotans sent me to Washington to bring South Dakota values to a broken federal government. It’s been an honor to work for and serve South Dakota; I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together. But there is more work to be done. I’m looking forward to building on our successes to accomplish even more for South Dakota in the years ahead.”

