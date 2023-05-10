From Politico, at least one South Dakota elected official has weighed in on how the verdict in a New York Civil Court against former President Trump for sexually abusing a woman would affect his future:
The verdict, which was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations, sparked quick reactions from the former president — who continued to deny the allegations — and from multiple members of Congress, including Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).
“You never like to hear that a former president has been found in a civil court guilty of those types of actions,” the South Dakota senator told reporters Tuesday. When asked if he could support somebody who’s been found liable for sexual battery, he said: “I would have a difficult time doing so.”
12 thoughts on “Senator Mike Rounds on Trump verdict, would have “difficult time” supporting him”
Sounds like Rounds is supporting Biden.
Not supporting Trump doesn’t mean supporting Biden… this logic is like saying since I don’t find McDonald’s food appetizing, therefore I must support Burger King… when in fact both options are crap!
Calling out Trump for being a terrible human being doesn’t equal supporting Biden.
Thank you Mike Rounds! It is time to move past Trump. Trump is a man of no integrity who has no vision for leading our country and is not a true conservative.
My main problem with Trump is he was President and is ultimately responsible for allowing Faucci to take over our economy and fiscal policy instead of firing him not dissimilar from Bidens incompetence on the economy and excessive spending.
His personal ethical and character flaws, while different, are as disqualifying as Biden’s.
Hard to tell the difference between them except on social issues. We deserve better than either of these POS’s.
can agree.
Impotent hand-wringing. Rounds’ll support whoever the GOP nominee is, and Trump’s hold of his base will not loosen.
Trump just has mountains of baggage at this point. Take your pick: personal issues like this sexual assault case or the old Access Hollywood tape, all the financial issues with his businesses, the issues relating to the 2020 election, etc.
Some of it is more valid than others and I know some of it can be explained away or at least softened by the explanation that it’s a witchhunt.
But at this point, wouldn’t the GOP be better off turning the page and trying a candidate who doesn’t have all this baggage? Especially when, by the way, we are opposing an 80-year-old president and can’t really use the age/competency issue when we oppose him with a 77-year old candidate?
OOPS!! time to primary senator rounds for cowardice under fire or whatever the trump crew calls pragmatic opposition to the previous president over his horrible political desires.
Pence for President…in fact, Pence/Chaney would be a great ticket.
Like many Democrats, opposing Trump is one of very few things Lefty Liz Cheney has ever gotten right.
Calling Liz Chaney a “Lefty” shows how low into the conspiracy theory morass the mainline Republican Party has sunk. Liz Chaney’s conservative credentials are stellar, certainly as good as any South Dakota Congressman of the last fifty years.