Senator Thune profiled in new news article, concerned for the future of our country, and appealing to our better natures.

Senator John Thune has an interview in a wide ranging article with Forum News Service today. What does the article note? First and foremost that Senator Thune is concerned for the direction our country is going, and the hopelessness that some people feel. But, John also believes that he’s here to appeal to people’s hopes.

He says he has waited until January to announce earlier. He wants to avoid a divisive campaign season. And there is also that “political environment”.

“There is a disenfranchisement and antipathy towards ‘establishmentʼ that is pervasive,” Thune said.

And..

At 60, he is far from ending a career that could span decades yet. Even if voters at home are “hotter” than in previous years, he still sees himself as a useful conduit for his perspective on DC. “I am someone who has always believed that politics should be about appealing to peopleʼs hope, not taking advantage of their fears,” Thune said. “Itʼs kind of my job to listen to them.”