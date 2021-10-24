From the Rapid City Journal, on a weekend where Taffy Howard is spending time worrying about election fraud conspiracies and whether Liz Cheney was punished by House Leadership, Dusty Johnson just added another accomplishment to his political resume:
Today, the U.S. House Agriculture Committee unanimously passed the bipartisan Cattle Contract Library Act of 2021 (H.R. 5609). The bill was introduced by Ranking Member of the Livestock & Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee Dusty Johnson (R-S.D) and is the result of nearly a year of work with producers and industry leaders following the release of the July 2020 Boxed Beef & Fed Cattle Price Spread Investigation Report. The investigation recommended the creation of a cattle contract library.
One thought on “While Taffy Howard is worrying about the pillow guy’s fraud accusations, Dusty Johnson is accomplishing something”
Dusty moved the needle in our direction on this one. This is one hurdle cleared on the way to getting this done. Thank you, Congressman Johnson