Senator Thune’s Weekly Column: Israel Should Not Tolerate Terrorists on Its Border

Israel Should Not Tolerate Terrorists on Its Border

By Sen. John Thune

I recently returned from a bipartisan congressional delegation trip to the Middle East, including Israel. Our trip was in direct response to Hamas’ savage attack on innocent men, women, and children. We went to show our support for Israel and to deliver a clear message with one voice: The United States stands with Israel.

For nearly 20 years, Israel has had to live with a terrorist organization on its border whose sole mission is killing Jews and wiping Israel off the map. And during that time Hamas has loomed as a persistent threat to Israel, attacking, kidnapping, and killing Israelis. But the barbarism and brutality Hamas displayed in its October 7 attacks revealed an evil that had reached new heights.

During my recent visit, Israeli defense officials updated us on the war. They showed us video evidence of the unnerving atrocities committed against innocent people – horrific images that I will not soon forget. In Tel Aviv, we met with the families of hostages being held in Gaza, including Americans, who shared their painful stories. These experiences made crystal clear the imperative of Israel defeating Hamas once and for all.

Prime Minister Netanyahu made a point about the war that is especially chilling as an American. He pointed out that on 9/11, America’s enemies were thousands of miles away, but today, Israel’s enemy is only one kilometer away. Hamas represents an evil not seen in generations, and, for Israel, this threat is existential. Israel knows it has to eliminate Hamas. Their cause is just, their resolve is firm, and every peace-loving nation on earth should be on its side.

If Hamas and its reign of terror are allowed to continue, no nation in the region or beyond will be able to live in peace and security. It’s really that simple. We need to get hostages freed and Americans out of harm’s way and give Israel the space to get this job done.

The United States and the world also need to be clear-eyed about how Iran is involved in, and benefits from, this brutal bloodshed. Their goal is to bring chaos, violence, and death to anyone who does not share their extreme and militant religious ideology, which includes wiping Israel off the face of the earth. Ninety percent of Hamas’ military budget comes from Iran, and numerous other proxy terrorist groups in the Middle East are also financed, armed, and trained by Iran. Through its proxies, Iran is literally getting away with murder, and it must be made clear to Iran that if they do not stand down or if they escalate this war, the United States and our allies will have no choice but to respond forcefully.

Hamas’ atrocities against Israelis, including against children, their use of Palestinians as human shields, and their lies to undermine the civilian evacuation of Gaza, are truly depraved. Their actions cannot be rationalized yet we have seen some in our own country attempt to do just that in recent weeks. As Americans, we must be uncompromising in our rejection of antisemitism and hate in all its forms. And we must stand united in asserting that hate is not welcome in our communities, in South Dakota, or in any corner of America.

The world hasn’t seen this kind of evil in generations, and it has to be confronted. If it’s not, we will see death and destruction on a scale akin to the horrors of the last century. I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress to ensure the United States’ support of Israel is unwavering. Kimberley and I continue to pray for the victims of Hamas’ terrorism, for the success of Israel’s efforts, and for a lasting peace in Israel and the Middle East.

