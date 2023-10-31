Story on Roetman resignation after a week with NDGOP from ND reporter who broke story

Rob Port with InForum Newspapers in North Dakota, who broke the story on former NDGOP Executive Director Dave Roetman’s string of sexist and bigoted statements on twitter, has a story this afternoon on Roetman’s departure from the NDGOP after a whole weeks’ employment:

Roetman made dozens and dozens of ignorant social media posts, ranging from caddish digital gawking at women in various states of undress to jokes about women making sandwiches to a bigoted suggestion that Black Americans leave the country and move to Wakanda. Roetman has been completely unapologetic about the posts. “I am a man who stands by his words,” he told me in response to an inquiry for the original story about them. Since my story published, he also made multiple posts mocking the controversy and liked another social media post suggesting it was a woman’s role to stay at home and care for children while men “provide and protect.”

Read the entire story here.

I’d think that Dave would have set his twitter to “private” by now.