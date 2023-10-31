Was I the only one who noticed some errors in Austin Goss’ story on Dave Roetman at Dakota Scout that went out in a rush today?
God knows when I hit a clunker or two, my readers are quick to point it out. In case they missed it, and need someone to look it over before it goes to print.
Glad to be a helper.
7 thoughts on “That Dakota Scout story today needs a few edits before it goes to print.”
Goss is not only grammatically and historically incorrect, he’s also bad at hiding his identity when spoofing the Governor’s cell phone number.
Goss shouldn’t make up things about the gop. He doesn’t know anything when it comes to politics.
if he can defend his reasons for linking barnett and lederman, he should feel free to leave that sentence as is. it’s probably not a direct linkage, and more of a comment on the warring forces at play in the state. he should be asked for his reasoning.
Lederman always had deeper support at conventions and with the central committee than Barnett did. Barnett is a great guy but lederman is much more of a relationship guy and a friend to the party base.
Blame is also on Sneve and Ellis for failing to adequately uphold basic editing standards. I have a hard time not taking the glorified tabloid as anything other than a joke and this kind of dreck doesn’t help.
I can’t believe the scout hired Goss. It was very unwise of them to employ someone that has difficulty with the truth.
This is the second time they have tried to portray lederman being removed or pushed out. The central committee loved him. I’d have voted for two more years myself.