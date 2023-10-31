South Dakota Senate Republicans ready for the 2024 Election!

The Senate Republicans are ready for 2024!!! Thanks to all of our incredible supporters. pic.twitter.com/DanwY4kqQa — Casey Crabtree (@CrabtreeCasey) October 29, 2023

While many were in the Sioux Falls area for the Governor’s Hunt this last weekend, on Friday, South Dakota Senate Republicans had their own event for fellowship, and to raise some funds to replenish the coffers of the Senate GOP committee to make sure Republicans come out on top in 2024. Looks like a great time was had by all at the event which also featured an appearance by Governor Kristi Noem!