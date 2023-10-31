Release: Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee to meet in Pierre

MEDICAL MARIJUANA OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE TO MEET PIERRE
The Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee will hold its second meeting of the 2023 Interim on Monday, November 6, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota. The committee is chaired by Senator Erin Tobin (R-Winner) with vice chair Representative Roger DeGroot (R-Brookings). Members will hear from representatives of state agencies, medical marijuana establishments, health care providers, and the industry regarding the operational status of the South Dakota medical marijuana program. Public testimony will also be taken. The full agenda is available online.
In addition to Senator Tobin and Representative DeGroot, committee members include Senator Jim Mehlhaff (R-Pierre); Representative Curt Massie (R-Rapid City); and non-legislators Francine Arneson, Brian Doherty, Katie Kassin, Brian Mueller, Kristi Palmer, Jon Thum, and Rachel Waddell.
I bet the police lobby is really in favor of this new freedom, good to see they are so well represented at the meeting. They have the peoples health on the forefront of their agenda! Certainly they will not be concerned about the lost revenue or the 41% reduction in drug crime that happened in Sioux Falls. I bet this doesn’t bother them one bit, can’t wait to hear that confirmed at the meeting!
it’s dave, man, i got the stuff! let me in!
Sign the petition to repeal this farce! Get it on the ballot so we can legally ban it!
Hahahaha