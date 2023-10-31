Release: Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee to meet in Pierre

MEDICAL MARIJUANA OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE TO MEET PIERRE

The Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee will hold its second meeting of the 2023 Interim on Monday, November 6, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota. The committee is chaired by Senator Erin Tobin (R-Winner) with vice chair Representative Roger DeGroot (R-Brookings). Members will hear from representatives of state agencies, medical marijuana establishments, health care providers, and the industry regarding the operational status of the South Dakota medical marijuana program. Public testimony will also be taken. The full agenda is available online.

In addition to Senator Tobin and Representative DeGroot, committee members include Senator Jim Mehlhaff (R-Pierre); Representative Curt Massie (R-Rapid City); and non-legislators Francine Arneson, Brian Doherty, Katie Kassin, Brian Mueller, Kristi Palmer, Jon Thum, and Rachel Waddell.

-30-