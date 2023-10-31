Rounds, Working Group to Host AI Discussion on Workforce

Forum to Feature DSU President José-Marie Griffiths

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, November 1, U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and the bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) working group will host a discussion focused on AI in the workforce. The forum will feature academic and industry experts, including Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, President of Dakota State University. The group will discuss the intersection of AI and the workforce and will aim to explore how AI will alter the way that Americans work. In addition to Rounds, the AI working group is comprised of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

“AI is leading to incredible advancements in our daily lives, including the way we work,” said Rounds. “From medicine and manufacturing to entertainment and hospitality, workers in all industries will feel the impacts of AI. I look forward to hearing from Dr. Griffiths and other top experts as we discuss the development of AI in the workforce.”

In addition to Griffiths, featured speakers include:

Allyson Knox, Microsoft – Senior Director of Education Policy and Programs

– Ameenah Salaam, Communication Workers of America – Secretary-Treasurer

– Anton Korinek, University of Virginia – Professor

– Arnab Chakraborty, Accenture – Senior Managing Director of Data and AI and Global Responsible AI Lead

– Austin Keyser, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers – Assistant to the International President

– Bonnie Castillo, National Nurses United – Executive Director

– Chris Hyams, Indeed – Chairman and CEO

– Daron Acemoglu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Professor

– Michael Fraccaro, Mastercard – Chief People Officer

– Michael Strain, American Enterprise Institute – Director of Economic Policy Studies

– Patrick Gaspard, Center for American Progress – President and CEO

– Paul Schwalb, UNITE HERE – Secretary-Treasurer of DC Local 25

– Rachel Lyons, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) – Legislative Director

– Rob Atkinson, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation – Founder and President

In May 2023, the working group was formed to pursue the opportunities and tackle the threats presented by AI. In order to provide additional information to members of the Senate, the working group has hosted a series of briefings. These briefings have included a first-of-its-kind forum that featured top tech leaders including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates and a panel discussion comprised of academic and industry experts focusing on how AI is transforming health care.

