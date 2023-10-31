Rapid City legislative races to switch from sleepy to competitive..

Just when you think things are going to be static with certain legislative races, it looks like at least two Rapid City districts are going to be as competitive as they were last election.

It appears that District 32 is going to have a potential open seat in the House, as State Representative Becky Drury is said to be moving from one house to another house. In more ways than one.

I’m hearing that Representative Drury is planning a move within Rapid City as she has a new home that the Drury family are in the process of fixing up and remodeling.. except this new House is not in D32, but in District 34, where you might expect the former City Councilwoman to hang her hat, and to run for office from in 2024, leaving an open seat in D32, Rapid City’s most challenging district for Republicans. I have no doubt they will find a qualified candidate, but that will make things interesting.

How does that affect District 34? Currently, With Mike Derby and Jess Olson in the House, Rep. Drury would make three.. except I’m also hearing that there is a possibility that State Rep. Jess Olson may take a pass on seeking re-election, winnowing the numbers back down to two.

Stay tuned… because it’s barely over 60 days until petitions can be taken out!