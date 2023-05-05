Shane Penfield Named Prosecutor of the Year
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association has named Shane Penfield as the Prosecutor of the Year.
Penfield is the State’s Attorney for Corson, Dewey, Perkins, and Ziebach Counties. He received the award Thursday during the association’s annual meeting in Deadwood.
“Shane has been a dedicated public servant who is a strong voice for victims of crime,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
The Prosecutor of the Year award, established in 2002, is given annually to an outstanding South Dakota prosecutor.
-30-
6 thoughts on “Shane Penfield Named Prosecutor of the Year”
I hate to sound like a prude, but can’t our Attorney General do better than blue jeans, a shirt that he must have slept in, field boots, and, of course, no neck tie, when presenting a prestigious award??? The recipient isn’t wearing a neck tie either and hasn’t bothered to hitch up his khaki pants, which he’s wearing with a blue blazer. Informal is one thing, being a slob is another. Only the woman in the picture has the dignity and decorum the occasion merits.
Really? They’re at the State’s Atty statewide meeting. They’re likely sitting in hotel banquet chairs or teaching meetings all yesterday and most of today. No one is requiring a coat and tie.
It is the Awards Banquet at the Annual Meeting of South Dakota State’s Attorneys. It is the chief Law Enforcement Officer of South Dakota. Both are elected officials. What should our expectation be?
With Terry on this one.
Congrats Shane. Well deserved
No felonies prosecuted but kissed the right behind continuously and with distinction…small print