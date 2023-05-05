From Dakota News Now, the station for political reporter Austin Goss, who was arrested for a prank call impersonating Governor Kristi Noem, is announcing his termination from employment:
“We learned of the incident involving Austin Goss late last night. Once we gathered the facts, we decided to terminate his employment with our stations. Dakota News Now and KOTA Territory were unaware of Mr. Goss’ activities and deeply regret the lack of judgment he showed, which violated our policies and is contrary to our commitment to the highest standards of journalistic integrity.”
That’s too bad, as everyone makes mistakes.
But, when you’re a political reporter and choose to impersonate one of the people you’re covering, that’s kind of a tough one for an employer to get past.
According to UJS records, Goss is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court in Stanley County on May 23rd.
9 thoughts on “Dakota News Now announces termination of Austin Goss’ employment”
Joe Sneve and Jonathan Ellis beaming right now
I doubt that, highly.
Does this incident replace “the KSFY team driving their car into a Hobo Day bonfire” as the most boneheaded move by SD TV media?
The driver of that KSFY car is now Executive Director of the regional Emmy’s. I kid you not. Maybe 30 years from now life will have worked out pretty well for Austin, too?
The freedom caucus lost their mouthpiece.
What mental processes/gymnastics does one go through to pull stupid stuff?
I hope Austin lands on his feet. This was a rash, foolish thing to do and he is paying a dear price for a lapse in judgment.
Thank goodness, I myself have never exercised poor judgment, or suffered a lapse in my most excellent judgment, or done anything foolish that hurt anyone else, or made myself or others who are counting on me look bad. That must be a real bummer.
Only a pompous, arrogant, and profoundly intellectually dishonest crap-ass would do such a thing. Hopefully, he gets blacklisted from performing any further so-called “journalistic” roles in society. The man is a moral trainwreck who’s intentionally, with malice aforethought, attempting to harm others. In my book, that’s a PERPETRATION! I’m SO sick of rank and hostile “opinionism” masquerading as arm’s-length news reporting. It’s vile… and only a reprobate soul would attempt such a moronic scheme. Mr. Goss needs both some serious psychotherapy and professional mentoring by a true, old-school journalist to “get” the depth of his error.
I didn’t know God changed his name to Sam to pass his judgement. Will make a mental note.
A person serving received calls from a man claiming to be Matt Micheals. Matt was notified. The DCI took the case and a discrete visit was paid to the caller. End of story.