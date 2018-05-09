Sioux Falls Lawsuit hits pretty close to home for me.

I was noticing articles both yesterday and today that a lawsuit trial is underway in Sioux Falls. And it’s one that’s just a little close to home for me, over the use of restraint with a child on the autism spectrum:

Holding a child with developmental disabilities to the ground should be a last-resort method of calming them down, say attorneys for a family suing a children’s hospital and school for its treatment of their autistic son. But the school’s healthcare providers say the restrictions were necessary to protect the boy, other students and staff. and.. In the lawsuit, Neil and Deb Graff say that staff harmfully used the prone restraint method of restraining their son, failed to properly inform them of when the restraint was used and violated restraint policies. They say Ben was restrained more than 130 times while he was a resident from March to September 2010, sometimes multiple times per day or for hours at a time. Prone restraint involves bringing a person to the floor face-down and holding that person’s arms and legs until they calm down. The restraints caused additional “fear, confusion, and physical and mental injury,” the lawsuit states.

Read that here.

Kids with autism run the spectrum from mild instances of autism related disorders, to having severe symptoms. My family is in a similar situation with the one involved in the lawsuit, where my daughter can be on the tougher end of things. She has had to be restrained.

Since the time of this lawsuit originated, the state has put rules in place on restraints. And from sitting in meetings, I know there are now certifications and trainings in place that people have to go through just to participate in the restraining.

Reading about a face-down restraint method is difficult to read, and I don’t think that technique is used today. But restraint most definitely is. I’ve heard about the seated type as well as prone, face-up with at least two, if not three people, retraining the subject until they are calmed. The techniques are constantly evolving as caregivers learn more.

It’s all actually designed around safety. Sometimes it’s the only way to keep an out-of control child or person safe until they are calm, and to keep others safe as well. They can be so blinded by the emotional storm that they will run into traffic, lash out, or worse.

Ultimately, families affected by a child with autism do the best they can with the tools and community supports they have available.

The biggest takeaway from the story should be that there’s not a lot of easy answers.

