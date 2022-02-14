Heard an interesting tidbit at the campaign school today.
I’m told State Rep. Tom Pischke is carrying 2 petitions for himself; one for retaining his seat in the House, and another to run in the State Senate.
The Senate petition would pit him in a 3 way primary against incumbent Senator Marsha Symens and challenger Lisa Rave.
It’s a bumpy ride with more than a month to go…
*Update*
Despite reports that Rep. Pischke is carrying petitions for two offices, House & Senate, apparently he’s turned in for the House race today.
But, at least until 3/29, that still leaves him the option of withdrawing from the House race, and turning in petitions for another office.
9 thoughts on “So in which race will Tom Pischke land? *Updated*”
Didn’t Tom create Marsha two years ago blocking Lisa Rave?
I heard symons won’t run because she is moving.
if she’s not running why was I circulating a petition for her?
Did she have a sudden change of plans?
She has her petition as of last week, so she’s in the contest unless she withdraws.
It’s tme for Tom to be retired from the legislature.
I think the new borders could benefit Tom. The other two reps in that district, Marsha and Jon represent the religious school crowd of extremists and ignore the rest. Not sure how the new area will overlay.
My guess is he is prepared for Symens to not run and is wants to block Rave…again
Symens is likable. Pischke is a putz.
If Tom gets into the race, it will be much easier for Rave to raise money.