So in which race will Tom Pischke land? *Updated*

Heard an interesting tidbit at the campaign school today.

I’m told State Rep. Tom Pischke is carrying 2 petitions for himself; one for retaining his seat in the House, and another to run in the State Senate.

The Senate petition would pit him in a 3 way primary against incumbent Senator Marsha Symens and challenger Lisa Rave.

It’s a bumpy ride with more than a month to go…

*Update*

Despite reports that Rep. Pischke is carrying petitions for two offices, House & Senate, apparently he’s turned in for the House race today.

But, at least until 3/29, that still leaves him the option of withdrawing from the House race, and turning in petitions for another office.