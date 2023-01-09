So there’s chatter amongst legislators tonight…

Had a call on this one a short time ago.. supposedly, the Legislative chatter tonight is that someone may make an effort to nominate Jon Hansen in as speaker tomorrow, despite his defeat in House caucus elections this past November.

I’m hearing text messages are flying on the topic, so we’ll see what comes of it.

Nobody is ‘fessing up on who is trying to be the “Matt Gaetz” of the South Dakota Legislature. But as one Legislator quipped to me, “It’s a fools errand and they’ll look stupid.”

Whomever is plotting might be betting on Democrat support to upset the result of the Republican Caucus elections. But with Hansen leading an effort against a Democrat-led abortion related ballot measure, I somehow doubt Democrats would want to raise his profile.

We’ll see if it goes any further tomorrow. But that’s what I’m hearing tonight.