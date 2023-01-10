14 State House members vote against Hugh Bartels for Speaker of the House. Remind me why the majority is putting up with these guys?

There was some rebellion from the floor of the South Dakota State House as it gaveled into session today, and a diminished group of legislators protested the elections held this last November, similar to what we saw in the US House of Representatives for the same race in the US House.

Except the group in South Dakota can’t count. Because they had nowhere near the numbers to affect the race, except to symbolically stand against the Majority.

Who voted no on electing Bartels? Aaron Aylwayd, Randy Gross, Phil Jensen, Chris Karr, Karla Lems, (Hillary Clinton Donor) Liz May, John Mills, Tina Mulally, Marty Overweg, Sue Peterson, Sue Peterson, Tony Randolph, John Sjaarda, Bethany Soye, and the defeated opponent for the speakership, Jon Hansen, all voted against seating Hugh Bartels, and came up on the losing end of the 53-14 vote.

It wasn’t just a little lopsided. When you’re starting out session with what might be the single dumbest act of the year, which did nothing but to set this group on record as opponents to the majority for opposition’s sake, you’re left scratching your head. Even if they had been able to woo, and gain the support of every Democrat in the House, they would have fallen short. So why go through the exercise at all?

Quoting Kenny Rogers, “you’ve got to know when to hold them, know when to fold them, know when to walk away...” All they’ve really done is point out how their numbers have diminished since the last session in one act.

If I have any critique for the Majority Leadership in all of this, it would be that they really need to quit seeking reconciliation with the group. Because as demonstrated today, they’re not going to stop being pains in the majority’s chamber. This past November, those that won in leadership made a point to seek unity and work together, which today was thrown back in their face. And look what that got them?

Honestly, why the majority is putting up with these guys? They tried the carrot. It just might just be time for the stick.