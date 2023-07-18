South Dakota Ends Fiscal Year with $96.8 Million Surplus
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota closed the 2023 budget year with a surplus of $96.8 million.
“South Dakota’s economy is continuing to thrive because we keep state government small, taxes are low, and we spend within our means. This surplus shows that what we are doing here is working,” said Governor Noem. “As long as we continue to budget responsibly, families across the state will be able to keep more of their money in their pockets, and we will be able to avoid unnecessary debt by using this surplus for future prison construction costs.”
State government spent $79.7 million less than appropriated in fiscal year 2023, with the total revenue finishing above the legislative adopted forecast by $17.1 million. Sales and use tax, which is the state’s largest revenue source, finished 0.5% below estimates, down $6.9 million.
“South Dakota state government continues to budget responsibly on both the revenue and spending sides of the equation,” said Jim Terwilliger, Commissioner of the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management. “Our state’s economic metrics are very strong because we stick to our conservative budget principles. Going forward, we must keep following those principles. With so much uncertainty surrounding the national economy, conservative spending will ensure our long-term fiscal health.”
Over the last several years, South Dakota has seen unprecedented economic growth. By keeping the state “Open for Business” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Noem ensured that South Dakota came out stronger than ever. South Dakota continues to maintain a AAA credit rating and is one of the only states with a fully-funded pension. Now, with the lowest unemployment in the history of the nation, South Dakotans are still working hard and guaranteeing that our kids and grandkids will inherit a thriving state.
By law, the fiscal year 2023 surplus was transferred to the state’s budget reserves. The state’s reserves now total $335.7 million or 14.7% of the fiscal year 2024 general fund budget.
15 thoughts on “South Dakota Ends Fiscal Year with $96.8 Million Surplus”
Great! Now how about helping out South Dakota counties keep from falling into the red?
Thanks to the blue states like Minnesota that help pay welfare state South Dakota’s bills. Republican Socialism at it’s best.
It’s time SD became self sufficient.
Agree with Nonymouse that it is time for the legislature to devise and pass a long term program of State Aid to county government. The methods we use for taxation leads to the State Government amassing large amounts of money in so-called “surplus” accounts. “Surplus is just another name for over taxation. The State should either develop and implement expanded state aid programs for sub division (counties, school districts) or start writing refund checks to tax payers.
The state does not want counties to have a surplus.
Our county wants to raise our property taxes by over 50%.brcause they claim to be broke. I agree with Terry and nonymouse. If the state has this much surplus and is just waiting for an emergency to use it, maybe this is the emergency. The state is actually each and every one of its citizens/taxpayers in each county, and it isn’t right that the state sits on a huge suplus while counties are struggling. Maybe this is the rainy day!
You must be a lake county resident. Our tax code is working as expected. Keep voting red and you’ll get to pay even more in property tax.
Within three years as medicaid expansion kicks in and federal dollars dry up, there will be no surplus
copy this down and put it on your refrigerator for future reference.
You guys have been claiming this for years. Still hasn’t happened. In fact, every state who has expanded medicaid is saving money. The only way it does what you say is if Republicans cut the funding to give breaks to their rich donors. Shoot yourself in the foot a few more times.
“still hasn’t happened.” could that be due to the implementation timeline? al gonquin is not proved wrong quite yet. don’t pretend there’s a contrary history of success already.
anonymous at 6:56, funny thing about “rich donors,” they tend to pay more in property and sales taxes than the poor do. Isn’t it amazing how that works? It’s their money and you complain because they want it back. Oh, the outrage!!!
They may pay more, but it’s still a regressive tax structure that places a larger burden on the poor and middle class. Do you enjoy saddling the less fortunate and elderly with a greater burden to society? It’s so very Christian on you. Especially, when you aren’t even close to the level of wealth where removing income taxes makes you pay less than our current setup.
Time to consolidate counties as well as school districts.
Destroy rural communities. You should run with that one.
Wow…She will be able to purchase quite a bit more HiDef makeup kits and install a few more studios. Prob have to pay-off some more ex-state employees that are threatening to talk. Oh yeah…hire Hillsdale College to import teachers here…..