South Dakota House *finally* adopts Conference Committee report for redistricting on vote of 37-31

As someone just texted me, “it only took 3 @#$%&!! Days.”

But after numerous attempts of members on both sides – primarily the House – to keep their existing Districts, Redistricting appears to be done after the House passed the Conference Committee Report, where people were still trying to keep a semblance of their current Districts.

Taffy Howard took some time for grandstanding, and tried to re-start all map-drawing negotiations, only to see that vote shot down on a vote of 39-29.

But when it came time for the main Conference Committee motion, which survived the hospitalization of one of the committee members, the end was inevitable.

And it has finally passed the House on a vote of 37-31.

Watch for maps and more coming your way once everything is signed, and the legislation is placed into law.