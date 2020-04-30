South Dakota medical professionals give thanks to Governor Noem for her efforts during the pandemic

A group of physicians in the Watertown area sent a letter to Governor Kristi Noem this week thanking her for her leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, specifically noting that they appreciate the opportunity for people “to be personally responsible for their own wellbeing”  without “the restrictions we see in other states.”

Thanks, Governor Noem!

  2. Troy

    Two comments:

    1) What a welcome relief for the reminder we are ultimately responsible for our own health and the government can’t protect us from everything.

    2) Randy, you seem to be rooting against a cure or a treatment. Like the HIV/Aids treatment, the breakthrough came in finding a cocktail of various drugs out of a broad-based series of experimental clinical trials. Personally, I’m glad we have I think seven different treatment trials going on right now in the hope we get options for different scenarios. And, those trials which aren’t successful, I’ll still be grateful they tried.

