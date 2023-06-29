South Dakota Searchlight Editorial – Term limits punish success

The South Dakota Searchlight website has an editorial from yesterday noting the problems with legislative term limits, and why they’ve literally been one of the worst things to ever happen to the South Dakota legislature. And why limiting them even further is not going to make a better legislative body for South Dakotans:

There are only so many people in the state who love policy-making enough to leave their families and businesses to spend the winter commuting back and forth to Pierre. Artificially limiting that pool of candidates by kicking seasoned, veteran lawmakers out of office is not the way to ensure good government.

and..

Let’s hope that those voters look past the “term limits” heading on Hoffman’s petition and consider the ramifications of giving bureaucrats and lobbyists the upper hand over a body that’s supposed to be doing the people’s business. Good candidates are hard to find. We shouldn’t be showing them the door just because they have the temerity to keep winning elections.