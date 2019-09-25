Spammy “investor ads” accompany pot push in South Dakota

This probably should not come as a shock. But, spammy ads are already popping up in relation to the push to legalize pot in the state. Had a note from a reader this AM:
Good morning Pat,
I though you would want to see what popped up on my Yahoo feed this morning. You posted an article on 9-16 about the big money coming in to help with the petition push, and I think this Yahoo.com fake news post is part of this big money push. Keep in mind that I am in Missouri, and while I keep up on SD news, this isn’t being generated because of my IP address.
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/m/c3f99a2b-b3a7-3e0f-8bcd-c9fd9bde657b/marijuana-legalization%3A-south.html This is just on the front page of my Yahoo.com news feed.
Once you click on the link it takes you to the actual propaganda which is located: Marijuana Legalization: South Dakota Does What Trump Said!
I thought this would be of interest to you and possibly to your readers. I also attached a screen shot of my yahoo.com feed. Keep up the good work, I have been reading your site since it’s inception. I appreciate all that you do with the war college. It helps me stay connected to SD politics.
Thank you,
And his yahoo feed absolutely had the above ad, which leads people to a spammy market investor site encouraging people to invest in pot. Wow.
What do you think?
is it true that Brendan Johnson is behind this whole pot push?
What do I think? I think neither of you have any understanding of how retargeting ads work. Your location is just a small part of it and it generally relies on search criteria or browsing history. This is nothing new for either party using out of state money to push proposals. The last ones I was bombarded with were Marcy’s law and that was pushed by out of state money and in state Republicans.