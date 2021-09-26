Special session for impeachment to move forward. Not that they’ll release the actual vote on it.

According to the Argus Leader, the House of Representatives now has passed the minimum number of members needed to call a special session for purposes of impeachment:

Enough South Dakota House members have signed onto a petition to call a special session on Nov. 9 to consider the potential impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch confirmed Saturday. The House needed to reach a 47-member threshold to call a special election, and Gosch confirmed that threshold had been met. The names of lawmakers who signed the petition are not being made public.

Read that here.

Not that they’re going to release to the public who did and did not sign the petition. Ugh.