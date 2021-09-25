State Senator Helene Duhamel is on Facebook today with a notation on how legislators are looking at drawing Rapid City’s legislative districts, including a prospective map, as they try to recalculate districts based on new population requirements, political and natural boundaries, etcetera.
Check it out below!
2 thoughts on “State Senator Helene Duhamel provides glimpse into Rapid City redistricting discussions”
And once again Beadle County is split. Republicans have their boot on the Demos neck but they want more .
Saw that comment about Beadle County! This map doesn’t show Beadle County?? No reasoned map that I have seen splits Beadle County. So Anonymous, you’ll need to make up a different reason to not like us Republicans
Thank you Helene for all your hard work on this. Difficult to balance all the competing interests, but this is a very fair map for the Rapid City area.
You have a tough area to make this normal of a map for, given that the precincts track geography lines – and rivers and valleys are so inconsiderate when it comes to that straight line and square corner thing