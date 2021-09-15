State Rep. John Mills quoted in National Review hit piece against Governor Noem over transgendered in sports issue

State Representative John Mills didn’t seem to earn any brownie points with Governor Noem today, as he is the chief legislative source for a hit piece written today at the National Review website attacking Governor Noem, mainly over legislation which would have prohibited transgendered people from participating in high school sports.

Of which there aren’t any right now, but whatever:

But even as she began to position herself as a national contender in the first months of 2021, Noem’s status as a rising Republican star has been dampened by a number of controversies back home. Most notably, her surprise “style-and-form” veto of House Bill 1217 — a law that would have banned biological males from competing in women’s sports — did serious damage to the young governor’s star power. The move effectively gutted the legislation and hurt her self-styled image as a staunch conservative fighter; Noem was accused of caving to the demands of the NCAA, Amazon, and the number of other powerful left-leaning corporations that had opposed the legislation. For many of those on the right who had viewed her as an island of sanity and courage, the decision was a betrayal. and.. I think one of the most common words that I have heard in recent years in relation to the governor is ‘disappointment,’” says John Mills, a Republican lawmaker representing South Dakota’s House District 4. “And you know, many of us who had high hopes for her have felt that disappointment.” Noem’s office declined to give an interview but pushed back firmly in an emailed statement on any suggestion that the governor is being improperly influenced. “Nobody is making decisions for her,” a spokesman tells National Review.

Read the entire article here.

Several months back at a local GOP meeting, Rep. Mills and Senator VJ Smith got in a bit of a loud disagreement across the meeting room over transgendered people in sports, with Rep. Mills having a biblical view of transgenderism in sports, and Senator Smith having an opposing view over whether legislation was needed.

So, I’m not surprised over his vocal opinion.. but maybe a little surprised he’d take after the Governor in this manner as part of a hit piece.

Ultimately, Governor Noem has to do just that – govern. And that’s not just govern those who consider themselves conservative christians, but everyone who lives in the state, regardless of party. And dying on the hill of legislation that would affect 2-3 people across her entire term of office, versus letting the High School Activities Association deal with it on as as needed basis, seems a lot more sensible.