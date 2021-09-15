Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator Bob Faehn

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Friday, September 17 in honor of former State Representative Robert (Bob) Faehn. Faehn served as state representative from 2005 to 2010, including as Majority Leader from 2009 to 2010 and as Majority Whip from 2007 to 2008.

“Bob was a dear friend, and it was a tremendous privilege to serve as his assistant majority leader. Bryon and I are praying for his family,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “He was a tremendous statesman and a gentleman besides. He advocated tirelessly on behalf of South Dakota’s technical colleges, helping to make them among the very best in America.”

A memorial service for Faehn will be held on Friday, September 17, 2:00 pm CT at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Watertown.

