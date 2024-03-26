Steve Duffy to seek reelection to State House of Representatives from District 32

Rapid City businessman Steve Duffy announced today he will seek a second term in the State House of Representatives from District 32 in this year’s election.

Duffy was elected to his first term in 2022 and served on House Commerce and Energy and House Transportation. “It has been an honor to serve the people of Rapid City and the entire state,” said the fourth generation West River South Dakotan.

“My mission is to help create conditions where more quality jobs are available for South Dakotans. This requires a low tax burden, reasonable regulations, affordable housing, and good schools,” explained Duffy. “Our area is growing quickly as folks from all over the country discover our region. This growth has created opportunities and challenges: affordable housing, and increased traffic, crime, and pressure on critical infrastructure.”

In Duffy’s first term he participated in passing legislation to provide significant tax relief, a fourth year of college and technical school tuition freeze, and funding for affordable housing infrastructure. He is most proud of his success in helping to establish state support of airport infrastructure, with a $1billion annual economic impact.

Duffy grew up in Fort Pierre, SD, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of South Dakota. Duffy worked 35 years in broadcasting and cable TV and now owns several rental properties. He has lived in District 32 for more than 40 years.

