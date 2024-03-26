Release: SDSU’s Coach “Stig” to deliver keynote at Ninth Annual Faith and Business Conference in Sioux Falls 

SDSU’s Coach “Stig” to deliver keynote at Ninth Annual Faith and Business Conference in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tickets are now on sale for the Ninth Annual Faith and Business Conference, hosted by the Catholic Men’s Business Fraternity. This conference, set for Thursday, August 15, 2024 aims to bring together CEOs, business owners, managers, community leaders, and individuals that seek to integrate their faith into the workplace.

This conference will feature John Stiegelmeier as the keynote speaker. Stiegelmeier, better known as Coach “Stig”, retired as the winningest head coach in South Dakota State University football history after winning the 2022 FCS National Championship.

“I’m honored to join the Faith and Business Conference this year,” said Stiegelmeier. “I’m excited to share the story of how my faith was crucial in my coaching career and the type of program SDSU football became.”

Taking what you experience on Sunday in church and applying it throughout the week at work can be a challenge. The Faith and Business Conference addresses those challenges, while giving attendees ways to learn how to integrate their faith into all aspects of their professional lives.

The Faith and Business Conference is open to everyone. To purchase tickets, visit: faithandbusinessconference.com.

To learn more about the Catholic Men’s Business Fraternity, visit https://cmbfsf.org/.