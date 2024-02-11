Supreme Court Issues Advisory Opinion Regarding State Legislator Interest in Contracts

PIERRE, S.D.— The South Dakota Supreme Court today issued an advisory opinion in the matter of interpretation of the South Dakota Constitution and state laws regarding state legislator interest in state or county contracts.

The opinion follows the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments on Jan. 8, 2024, for Gov. Kristi Noem’s request for an advisory opinion on nine individual and fact-specific questions concerning the constitutional restriction upon legislators contracting with the state of South Dakota.

View the advisory opinion at https://ujs.sd.gov/uploads/sc/opinions/30488ac53a4b.pdf.

UJS Conflict of Interest Ruling by Pat Powers on Scribd