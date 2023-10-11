14 thoughts on “Tell us you’re not running for office again, without telling us you’re not running again…”

  4. columbus gets too much credit, good and bad. if not him it would have been someone else paving the way for european exploitation of the americas. arriving, acquiring, expanding, manifest destiny, it’s all deeply problematic.

  5. Columbus was a hired gun, an Italian in the employ of the Spanish who were trying to outflank the other European nations, and find whatever natural resource was easily within reach, whether spices or gold and silver. They were representatives of the Catholic Church, and natives of the lands they conquered were first conquered, then enslaved, then converted, then sentenced to peonage.Columbus, the Admiral of the Ocean Sea, as the Historian Samuel Morrison called him, was a visionary Navigator, not a spreader of civilization. That came later, after centuries of barbarism.

  7. This is where public education has gotten us: a generation unaware of the civilization that flourished in Mesoamerica until the Europeans arrived with firearms and smallpox

