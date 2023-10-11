Tell us you’re not running for office again, without telling us you’re not running again… October 10, 2023 @SoDakCampaigns From 2020 and 2022 Sioux Falls legislative candidate Cole Heisey: Add that one to the opposition research files. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
14 thoughts on “Tell us you’re not running for office again, without telling us you’re not running again…”
How many signatures do I need to officially become President of the Deep State?
Otherwise, I’m going to need an address to send the invoice.
Also, CC was a wild man.
Please, Fred, Jon, Phil, JFM, Tom, and lord knows how many others have expressed the same nonsense.
I refuse to participate in your religious war.
Christopher Columbus was brave, capable, and savage .. just like many of the peoples he helped conquer.
You are just making this up. I would tell you to cite your sources but you obviously don’t have any.
columbus gets too much credit, good and bad. if not him it would have been someone else paving the way for european exploitation of the americas. arriving, acquiring, expanding, manifest destiny, it’s all deeply problematic.
Well said. It could have been Ole Swenson or Patti O’Malley. It happens.
Columbus was a hired gun, an Italian in the employ of the Spanish who were trying to outflank the other European nations, and find whatever natural resource was easily within reach, whether spices or gold and silver. They were representatives of the Catholic Church, and natives of the lands they conquered were first conquered, then enslaved, then converted, then sentenced to peonage.Columbus, the Admiral of the Ocean Sea, as the Historian Samuel Morrison called him, was a visionary Navigator, not a spreader of civilization. That came later, after centuries of barbarism.
Cole’s lucky I’m a tamed Savage. GTFOH
This is where public education has gotten us: a generation unaware of the civilization that flourished in Mesoamerica until the Europeans arrived with firearms and smallpox
i ruefully agree.
Research says it wasn’t a peaceful paradise.
https://www.science20.com/news_articles/the_most_violent_era_in_america_was_before_europeans_arrived-141847
DWC wouldn’t let me post 2 links at once. Here’s another:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/genocide-slavery-and-rape-lets-remember-the-atrocities-of-indigenous-peoples
again, columbus is over-lionized or over demonized, take your pick.