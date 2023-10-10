According to the Huron Daily Plainsman, State Representative Lynn Schneider is taking a pass from running for House again:
“Serving in the state legislature has been a wonderful privilege and a great experience,” Schneider said in a press release, “however, at my age, the time has come to step down and spend more time with my family and our eight grandchildren.”
2 thoughts on “State Rep. Lynn Schneider takes a pass on running again”
Thanks for your service, Rep. Schneider. It has been a privilege to serve with you. God bless you and your family.
He will be missed!