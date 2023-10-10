State Rep. Lynn Schneider takes a pass on running again

@SoDakCampaigns

According to the Huron Daily Plainsman, State Representative Lynn Schneider is taking a pass from running for House again:

“Serving in the state legislature has been a wonderful privilege and a great experience,” Schneider said in a press release, “however, at my age, the time has come to step down and spend more time with my family and our eight grandchildren.”

Read the entire story here.

 

2 thoughts on “State Rep. Lynn Schneider takes a pass on running again”

  1. Thanks for your service, Rep. Schneider. It has been a privilege to serve with you. God bless you and your family.

