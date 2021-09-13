TenHaken announces re-election campaign for Mayor of Sioux Falls

Friend,

I’ll keep this short. It would be my honor to serve as mayor of Sioux Falls for another four years.

The last few years have certainly had their share of challenges, but as One Sioux Falls we have not just survived, we’ve thrived. We have a record-breaking economy, historic investments being made in infrastructure, a laser focus on properly funding and supporting public safety, and so many other good things happening in our community. But, there’s more work to be done.

So today, I’m announcing my intent to run for re-election as your mayor on April 12, 2022. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve and I hope you’ll join me on this next chapter for Sioux Falls.