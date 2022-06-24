The GOP Convention is almost here..

@SoDakCampaigns

I had to run up to the GOP Convention site tonight to drop off a load of materials, and snapped a couple shots of the preparations in the few hours before things kick off.

I believe that’s nearly 1000 swag bags that they’ve prepared for handing out this weekend for registrants.

5 thoughts on “The GOP Convention is almost here..”

  2. How many delegates do you predict will show up?

    Starting a pool and go!

    546 is my guess

  3. Are the swag bags a necessity? Usually these contain stuff that either gets discarded or the person doesn’t need.

