Theresa Stehly endorses Janet Brekke…. because other people have endorsed candidates in the past?

Mark this as the oddest endorsement press release so far this year. From my mailbox:

PRESS RELEASE

April 9, 2018 In light of recent City Council issues, Theresa Stehly has publicly endorsed Janet Brekke for City Council on Monday. Stehly has been inspired by the enclosed endorsements done in the past by Christine Erickson and Dennis Daugaard for candidates running for office. Theresa Stehly

(605) 929-8783

theresastehly@yahoo.com

Okay?

The Stehly endorsement doesn’t talk about Brekke’s qualifications or her background, or her issues or anything. But what we ARE seeing from the Lora Hubbel of the Sioux Falls City Council is that she’s endorsing because… others have endorsed others in the past?

Really? Is that her only reason?

Aside from the fact that the first attempt at the release didn’t have the endorsements it was claiming to attach (so it was sent again noting endorsements from Daugaard 6 years ago, and one from Christine Erickson last year).. I’m not sure why we really care that other people have endorsed people in the past.

Moving on…

