Theresa Stehly represented by Democrat Party State Chair Randy Seiler for election recount

Theresa Stehly – who has gone out of her way to claim she’s “Republican” – has apparently made an interesting choice to be her Representative on the City election recount board. Because she’s hired Randy Seiler, chairman of the State Democrat Party for that position:

Today, Monday June 15, Stehly is announcing her representative on the recount board is former U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, Randy Seiler. Stehly stated “In this non partisan municipal recount, I am honored to have the expertise of Attorney Seiler representing the best interests of the citizens and protecting the sanctity of the electoral process.”

That’s …an interesting choice… to say the least. I’m not aware of Randy having spent any time specializing in election law.

An interesting choice… but not shocking.. (noting the picture below)

UPDATE: Apparently Theresa Stehly has rejected the City Clerk’s first pick for the recount board because… she doesn’t like the Sioux Falls ethics board for some reason?

Initially, Sioux Falls City Clerk Tom Greco nominated Jack Marsh, the Sioux Falls Board of Ethics chairman. However, that pick was rejected by Stehly, who said she hopes to see someone with less interaction with the city council and candidates. As an ethics board member, Marsh has disagreed with Stehly numerous times during her first term on the City Council. And earlier this spring he moderated a candidate debate between her and Jensen. “I’d like to have someone with less council involvement,” she said.

Apparently the chair of the Sioux Falls Ethics board is too… ethical for Theresa Stehly?